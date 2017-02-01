Featured Interview

Most Recent
Jay Bonansinga, left, spends his days figuring new ways to kill zombies. "I've come up with more ways of describing pink fluids escaping from skulls than did Sam Peckinpah," he says. Bonansinga, with Robert Kirkman, writes "The Walking Dead" series. "I also keep my original material in mind," he says. "Lucid," is his new original novel. Its focus is on Lori Blaine, a lucid dreamer. To survive, she needs to resolve her lucid dreams with her real world. "It's a quiet horror story," says Bonansinga, who also plays world class blues harmonica. In this conversation, Bonansinga talks of "The Walking Dead," his original material, playing harmonic and writing.
