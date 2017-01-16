Most Recent
-
All the Rage, David Simmonds
-
Overdue Library Books, Jennifer Flaten
-
My Music Box Dancer, AJ Robinson
-
The Genealogy Pit, David Simmonds
-
Spies Like Us 2, Matt Seinberg
-
A Gift with Teeth, AJ Robinson
-
Rainy Day in NYC, Matt Seinberg
-
Comfort and Joy, AJ Robinson
-
The USA in 2017, Jane Doe
-
My 2016 in Review, Matt Seinberg
Featured Interview
Jay Bonansinga, left, spends his days figuring new ways to kill zombies. "I've come up with more ways of describing pink fluids escaping from skulls than did Sam Peckinpah," he says. Bonansinga, with Robert Kirkman, writes "The Walking Dead" series. "I also keep my original material in mind," he says. "Lucid," is his new original novel. Its focus is on Lori Blaine, a lucid dreamer. To survive, she needs to resolve her lucid dreams with her real world. "It's a quiet horror story," says Bonansinga, who also plays world class blues harmonica. In this conversation, Bonansinga talks of "The Walking Dead," his original material, playing harmonic and writing.
read more ...
Popular Now
-
Hockey Poetry, David Simmonds
-
West of Weird, Karen Thompson
-
Overdue Library Books, Jennifer Flaten
-
A Gift with Teeth, AJ Robinson
-
The USA in 2017, Jane Doe
-
Lucid, Karen Thompson
-
Lost Photos, Matt Seinberg
-
Rainy Day in NYC, Matt Seinberg
-
As Tasting Wine, David Simmonds
-
Hole Foods Study, David Simmonds