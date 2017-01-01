02:58:23 am on
Sunday 01 Jan 2017

Most Recent

Featured Interview

GrubStreet.ca Jay Bonansinga, left, spends his days figuring new ways to kill zombies. "I've come up with more ways of describing pink fluids escaping from skulls than did Sam Peckinpah," he says. Bonansinga, with Robert Kirkman, writes "The Walking Dead" series. "I also keep my original material in mind," he says. "Lucid," is his new original novel. Its focus is on Lori Blaine, a lucid dreamer. To survive, she needs to resolve her lucid dreams with her real world. "It's a quiet horror story," says Bonansinga, who also plays world class blues harmonica. In this conversation, Bonansinga talks of "The Walking Dead," his original material, playing harmonic and writing. read more ...

Popular Now

Read an Interview Steve Berrydr george pollard Tom Konarddr george pollard
Read a Review The Jazz AgeJane Doe The Unlikely SpyJennifer Ramirez
Read a Profile Phil CollinsChristine Grail Orhan PamukStreeter Click

Recommended

David Simmonds
Iggy to Ground
Bacteria and Greece
The Stuff Rules
David Simmonds
Sjef Frenken
Dogs, Cats and Tofu
Cogito
Tripping Up
Sjef Frenken
Jennifer Flaten
As a Possessed Monkey
Party of ???
Sanitized
Jennifer Flaten
M Alan Roberts
Ants at the Picnic
Man Hood
Brain Pump
M Alan Roberts

Recommended

Matt Seinberg
Summer's Here
No Clue
Pizza: NYC or Chicago
Matt Seinberg
Bob Stark
Moneyball Predictions
Olympic Hockey 2014
RIP Bill Hawkins
Bob Stark
Streeter Click
Police Drama of 1950s
Boston Blackie
Phil Collins: Into the Air Video
Streeter Click
JR Hafer
Aging as a State of Mind
Piet Soer
The Special Birthday
JR Hafer

Recommended

AJ Robinson
Locked Out
Mighter than the Sword
Knocked Down
AJ Robinson
Jane Doe
Buying an Amp
A Quality Guitar
Ted 2
Jane Doe
M Adam Roberts
No Quitter
My Eraser
Choose Life
M Adam Roberts
Ricardo Teixeira
Monkey Business
The Future
Harmony
Ricardo Teixeira