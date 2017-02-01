02:02:01 pm on
Wednesday 01 Feb 2017

Most Recent

Featured Interview

GrubStreet.ca Jay Bonansinga, left, spends his days figuring new ways to kill zombies. "I've come up with more ways of describing pink fluids escaping from skulls than did Sam Peckinpah," he says. Bonansinga, with Robert Kirkman, writes "The Walking Dead" series. "I also keep my original material in mind," he says. "Lucid," is his new original novel. Its focus is on Lori Blaine, a lucid dreamer. To survive, she needs to resolve her lucid dreams with her real world. "It's a quiet horror story," says Bonansinga, who also plays world class blues harmonica. In this conversation, Bonansinga talks of "The Walking Dead," his original material, playing harmonic and writing. read more ...

Popular Now

Read an Interview Howard Lapides Reduxdr george pollard Harrison Demchickdr george pollard
Read a Review FrogstompCarl Benjamin The HoundChris Bennett
Read a Profile Prodigal SonRichard Patterson Dr Michael SandalStreeter Click

Recommended

David Simmonds
The Forced March
Useful New Toy
Double Dutch
David Simmonds
Sjef Frenken
Venting a Spleen
A Petard Among Friends
Habits
Sjef Frenken
Jennifer Flaten
On the Shelf
What on a Stick?
Down a Nice Street
Jennifer Flaten
M Alan Roberts
Health is Wrong Here
Revolution Calling
Please Eat Me
M Alan Roberts

Recommended

Matt Seinberg
Sick People
Summer Gardening
Replacements and Repairs
Matt Seinberg
Bob Stark
Stanley Cup 2014
NHL Start 2016
$99 to Use the John
Bob Stark
Streeter Click
Howard Lapides Top 40
Grub Street Philosophy: 2
Write for Us
Streeter Click
JR Hafer
Piet Soer
Aging as a State of Mind
Tell Me All About You
JR Hafer

Recommended

AJ Robinson
The Snowball Fight
Tile Town
Accident and Appendix
AJ Robinson
Jane Doe
A Coffee Mug
Recovery
Django Unchained
Jane Doe
M Adam Roberts
Essence of a New Day
Paradise
I Owe You
M Adam Roberts
Ricardo Teixeira
The Future
Monkey Business
There is a Light
Ricardo Teixeira