Most Recent
-
The Babies, AJ Robinson
-
The Working Vacation, David Simmonds
-
Finding the Idea, AJ Robinson
-
The Trumpan Show, Bob Stark
-
The Road to College, Matt Seinberg
-
All the Rage, David Simmonds
-
Overdue Library Books, Jennifer Flaten
-
My Music Box Dancer, AJ Robinson
-
The Genealogy Pit, David Simmonds
-
Spies Like Us 2, Matt Seinberg
Featured Interview
Jay Bonansinga, left, spends his days figuring new ways to kill zombies. "I've come up with more ways of describing pink fluids escaping from skulls than did Sam Peckinpah," he says. Bonansinga, with Robert Kirkman, writes "The Walking Dead" series. "I also keep my original material in mind," he says. "Lucid," is his new original novel. Its focus is on Lori Blaine, a lucid dreamer. To survive, she needs to resolve her lucid dreams with her real world. "It's a quiet horror story," says Bonansinga, who also plays world class blues harmonica. In this conversation, Bonansinga talks of "The Walking Dead," his original material, playing harmonic and writing.
read more ...
Popular Now
-
The Trumpan Show, Bob Stark
-
Overdue Library Books, Jennifer Flaten
-
The Babies, AJ Robinson
-
West of Weird, Karen Thompson
-
Lucid, Karen Thompson
-
The Road to College, Matt Seinberg
-
The Working Vacation, David Simmonds
-
Lost Photos, Matt Seinberg
-
The USA in 2017, Jane Doe
-
Hole Foods Study, David Simmonds