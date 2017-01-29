06:16:32 pm on
Sunday 29 Jan 2017

Most Recent

Featured Interview

GrubStreet.ca Jay Bonansinga, left, spends his days figuring new ways to kill zombies. "I've come up with more ways of describing pink fluids escaping from skulls than did Sam Peckinpah," he says. Bonansinga, with Robert Kirkman, writes "The Walking Dead" series. "I also keep my original material in mind," he says. "Lucid," is his new original novel. Its focus is on Lori Blaine, a lucid dreamer. To survive, she needs to resolve her lucid dreams with her real world. "It's a quiet horror story," says Bonansinga, who also plays world class blues harmonica. In this conversation, Bonansinga talks of "The Walking Dead," his original material, playing harmonic and writing. read more ...

Popular Now

Read an Interview Dick SummerMatthew White Jerry del Collianodr george pollard
Read a Review Scarface 1983Chris Hildreth Star WarsJeremy Mullin
Read a Profile Bill Marlowedr george pollard Popcorn SuttonJR Hafer

Recommended

David Simmonds
A Piece of Cake
Bernie Finkelstein
A Sweep Thru Time
David Simmonds
Sjef Frenken
A Postage Stamp Bikini
Charity Begins at Home
Alimentary
Sjef Frenken
Jennifer Flaten
Let's Hear it for Mom
Grammar Police
R Louis Stevenson
Jennifer Flaten
M Alan Roberts
Please Shut Up
Fired Up
Fit to Survive
M Alan Roberts

Recommended

Matt Seinberg
Summer Holiday
The Future is Now
Hair Despair
Matt Seinberg
Bob Stark
Parliament Hill Follies: 1
Rainbow Warrior
NHL Playoffs '13-3
Bob Stark
Streeter Click
Dr John Rawls
Tanna Frederick
Hollywood Dreams
Streeter Click
JR Hafer
Life as a Classroom
Aging as a State of Mind
Piet Soer
JR Hafer

Recommended

AJ Robinson
Gandalf is Home
Nuts
Minimum Wage
AJ Robinson
Jane Doe
Vintage Radios
In a World Like This
Top Gear
Jane Doe
M Adam Roberts
Dream On
The Visitation
Choose Life
M Adam Roberts
Ricardo Teixeira
The Future
There is a Light
Harmony
Ricardo Teixeira